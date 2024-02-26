RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $61.00.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

