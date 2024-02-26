Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.94%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Value Llp Ima purchased 46,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 969,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
