StockNews.com Upgrades Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $79,739.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,491 shares of company stock worth $7,381,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

