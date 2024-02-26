StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.