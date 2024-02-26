Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of EVOK opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.22. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
