Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 54,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 310,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

