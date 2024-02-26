Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $210.00 at Truist Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.21. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $125.57 and a 52 week high of $189.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 997,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

