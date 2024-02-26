StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.96. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

