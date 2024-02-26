Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of CALT stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.55.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
