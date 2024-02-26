Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CALT stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

