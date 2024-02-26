Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $597.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

