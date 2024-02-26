StockNews.com Upgrades Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.88. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 207,346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,176,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,745,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,760,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

