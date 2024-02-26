flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

flyExclusive Trading Up 10.6 %

NYSE:FLYX opened at $10.30 on Thursday. flyExclusive has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Institutional Trading of flyExclusive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in flyExclusive in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in flyExclusive in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in flyExclusive in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.

