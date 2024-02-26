Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Raised to $78.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Carter’s

Carter’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

CRI stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.