Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.16 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$128.14 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$132.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$118.13. The company has a market cap of C$92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.95.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

