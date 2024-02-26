Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEA

Insider Activity at Easterly Government Properties

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.