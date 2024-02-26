APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $59.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.17.

APA Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $30.03 on Friday. APA has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

