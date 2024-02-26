HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

HCP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,563,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,020,067.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,563,292.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $347,760.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 783,534 shares of company stock worth $18,196,906. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in HashiCorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

