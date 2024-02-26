Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.00.

RACE stock opened at $416.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $252.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,141,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

