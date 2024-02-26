Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 5.2 %

NERV stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

