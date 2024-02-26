Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.08 on Friday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 517,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Gentex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gentex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Gentex by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Gentex by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 83,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

