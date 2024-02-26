Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

COLL opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $435,915.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,474.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,798. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

