Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) versus Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Head-To-Head Survey

Paragon 28 and Microbot Medical are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Paragon 28 and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon 28 0 0 4 0 3.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paragon 28 currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.92%. Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 535.12%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Paragon 28.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paragon 28 has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.2% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Paragon 28 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon 28 and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon 28 -32.34% -36.30% -23.08% Microbot Medical N/A -146.17% -119.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paragon 28 and Microbot Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon 28 $181.38 million 6.06 -$67.33 million ($0.85) -15.65 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$13.17 million ($1.20) -1.05

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paragon 28. Paragon 28 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microbot Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats Microbot Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc. designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems. The company also provides precision guide technology for various procedures consisting of fusion, a procedure to address bunion deformities that fuses two bones on the big toe; first tarsometatarsal arthrodesis; and metatarsal osteotomy for bunion correction, medial column beaming for charcot foot reconstruction, ankle fusion plating, and NC joint arthrodesis. In addition, it offers monster, mini monster, and joust beaming screw systems for use in bone reconstruction, osteotomy, arthrodesis, joint fusion, ligament fixation, fracture repair, and fracture fixation; APEX 3D total ankle replacement systems; and total talus spacers to replace the talus and bone in the ankle that connects the leg and foot. Further, the company provides forefoot or hallux valgus correction systems, including phantom intramedullary nail systems for the treatment of severe hallux valgus; and various orthobiologics comprising bone wedges, grafts, demineralized bone matrices, bone void fillers, synthetic materials, amniotic products, and a biocompatible collagen matrix, as well as PRESERVE bone graft systems for homologous application. Additionally, it offers soft tissue fixation systems, titanium sprayed polyetheretherketone implants, nitinol staple systems, stabilization systems, and curved instruments. The company serves hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers through a network of sales representatives and stocking distributors. Paragon 28, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, a robotic system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination. In addition, it provides One & Done Technology, an endovascular robotic system for a range of applications in cardiovascular, peripheral vascular, and neurovascular spaces; and NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. Further, the company offers ViRob, an autonomous crawling micro-robot which can be controlled remotely to navigate and crawl in different natural spaces within the human body, including blood vessels, digestive tract, and respiratory system, as well as artificial spaces, such as shunts, catheters, ports, etc. Additionally, it provides ipCAT, a disposable self-propelled locomotive device that is designed to advance in tubular anatomies. The company also has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

