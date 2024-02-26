Reviewing Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 6.41% 11.52% 5.97% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.7% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sensient Technologies and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.41%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensient Technologies and CN Energy Group.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.46 billion 1.96 $93.39 million $2.22 30.49 CN Energy Group. $57.90 million 0.06 -$5.63 million N/A N/A

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats CN Energy Group. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries. The Color Group segment provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for personal care, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Specialty Markets trade names. Sensient Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Free Report)

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity. CN Energy Group. Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.