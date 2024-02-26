Comparing NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) & Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Exicure shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Exicure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuBase Therapeutics and Exicure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Exicure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.37 million ($7.70) -0.09 Exicure $28.83 million 0.18 -$2.58 million $1.68 0.36

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than NeuBase Therapeutics. NeuBase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -99.74% -60.13% Exicure N/A 34.49% 13.07%

Summary

Exicure beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

