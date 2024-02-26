Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CM. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,195,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,378 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,897,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,726,000 after buying an additional 1,712,042 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.