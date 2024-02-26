Benchmark Boosts BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $144.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $118.15 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

