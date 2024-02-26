Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CARS stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,331 shares of company stock valued at $956,289. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 599.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 670,982 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 138.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 19.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

