Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Shares of BURL opened at $199.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.92. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $227.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.