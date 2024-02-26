Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.45.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.