Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Articles

