Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

