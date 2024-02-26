Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $33.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAKE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.82.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.