BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BigCommerce
BigCommerce Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 112.8% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 208,778 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $50,512,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $2,585,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BigCommerce
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.