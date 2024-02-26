BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BigCommerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.85 on Friday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $597.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 112.8% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 208,778 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $50,512,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $2,585,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

