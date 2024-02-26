Citigroup Boosts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $46.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.29.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 962.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 658,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 596,386 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,748,000 after buying an additional 1,524,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

