International Money Express (IMXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.