Smith & Nephew (SNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.1 %

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SNN shares. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 519.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 693,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 630,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 510,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

