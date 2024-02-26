Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 40.66 $111.21 million ($3.74) -4.81 Valneva $380.73 million 1.31 -$150.96 million ($1.73) -4.16

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Valneva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cullinan Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva. Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valneva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -31.40% -29.84% Valneva -51.19% -57.90% -19.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cullinan Oncology and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Valneva 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.26%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Valneva’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valneva is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Summary

Valneva beats Cullinan Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its products also include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-418, a human bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, the company's preclinical product includes CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.