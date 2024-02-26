Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.