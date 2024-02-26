TKO Group (TKO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect TKO Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TKO Group Trading Down 0.4 %

TKO Group stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Further Reading

