Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

