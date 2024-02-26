Wedbush Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $340.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $324.57.

EPAM opened at $301.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $316.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

