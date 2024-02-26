Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.75.

NYSE:CPK opened at $99.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 49.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,128,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,809,000 after buying an additional 334,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,960,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,392,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 539,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

