Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Envestnet has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Envestnet by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

