Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYH

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

CYH stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.59. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 292,351 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 300,115 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 683,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.