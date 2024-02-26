Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of CVNA opened at $69.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 3.19. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

