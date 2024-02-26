Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

