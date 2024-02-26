Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $470.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.41.

DPZ stock opened at $433.65 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $439.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. American Trust acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 214,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

