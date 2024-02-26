Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $168.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $127.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.78.

NYSE DFS opened at $121.71 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

