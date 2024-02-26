Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Atrion stock opened at $350.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $616.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.57. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $682.80.

In related news, Director Preston G. Athey bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Atrion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Atrion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

