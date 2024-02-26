ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $962.60.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $933.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $813.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.67. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $959.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

