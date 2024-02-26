ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

ImmuCell stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.59. ImmuCell has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmuCell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ImmuCell by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 100,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ImmuCell by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ImmuCell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmuCell by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.