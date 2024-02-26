Bentley Systems (BSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bentley Systems Price Performance
Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSY
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bentley Systems
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.