Bentley Systems (BSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

